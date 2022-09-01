KLM resumes flights in Southeast Asia

KUALA LUMPUR, 2 September 2022: KLM Royal Dutch Airlines will resume flights from Kuala Lumpur and Jakarta effective during the winter 2022-2023 schedule that starts on 31 October.

For its winter 2022-2023 schedule, it will offer the following flights from Kuala Lumpur and Jakarta.

From Kuala Lumpur, KLM will operate four flights weekly to Amsterdam and resume four weekly flights to Jakarta using a Boeing 777-200. The roundtrip fare starts at MYR3,887 in early November.

From Jakarta, KLM offers four weekly flights that stop in Kuala Lumpur and then onwards to Amsterdam. The airline has fifth freedom rights on the Kuala Lumpur – Jakarta – Kuala Lumpur sectors open for local sales.

KLM also offers daily flight options from Kuala Lumpur and Jakarta via Singapore in cooperation with its interline partners.

Until April 2020, when Covid-19 caused global travel lockdowns, KLM offered daily flights from Kuala Lumpur and Jakarta to Amsterdam.

KLM’s Country Manager for Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand, Estee Ng commented: “After suspending flights for two and half years due to the Covid crisis, we are delighted to resume direct flights again to Amsterdam from Kuala Lumpur and Jakarta every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. The resumption means more choice for customers to connect between Europe and Southeast Asia.”

Flight schedule between Kuala Lumpur –Amsterdam / Jakarta – Amsterdam

Valid from 31 October 2022 to March 2023