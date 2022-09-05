Taipei gears up regional promotions

TAIPEI, Taiwan, 6 September 2022: Taipei’s Department of Information and Tourism (DOIT) launched the latest version of its Come Explore Taipei campaign at the MATTA Travel Fair in Kuala Lumpur from 2 to 4 September.

DOIT resumed sales in Southeast Asia last month after a two-hiatus during the Covid-19 crisis.

During the MATTA Fair, Taipei stressed its second-place ranking in the 2021 Global Muslim Travel Index, an accolade that gained traction with Malay travel consumers at the three-day fair. Taipei has as many as 70 Muslim-friendly attractions, and it has launched a robust campaign to certify numerous Muslim-friendly restaurants and mosques. The well-known Muslim actor and Internet celebrity Yana Samsudin, followed on social media by over a million fans, visited the exhibition and shared her Taipei travel experiences during a tour of the Taipei Pavilion.

The Taiwan Lantern Festival will return to Taipei on 5 February 2023 after a 23-year absence when it was hosted in other cities in Taiwan.

(Source: Bernama)