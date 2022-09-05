Korean Air brings back Asia flights

SINGAPORE, 6 September 2022: Korean Air resumes flights to Dubai, Phuket and Chiang Mai on 1 October, followed by a new route to Budapest from its home base in Seoul Incheon.

Korean Air will launch its inaugural flight to Budapest, Hungary, on 3 October using a 269-seat Boeing 787-900 for a once-a-week flight on Monday, departing Seoul Incheon at 1125 and landing in Budapest at 1705. The return flight will leave 1915 and arrive in Seoul Incheon one day later at 1250. Flights will increase to twice weekly on 31 October (Monday and Saturday).

Budapest, the capital of Hungary, is a UNESCO World Heritage site with a rich history and beautiful landscapes. The city is famous for its night view and major tourist attractions such as Fisherman’s Bastion, Buda Castle and the Hungarian Parliament Building.

Dubai flights

Korean Air will restore its Middle East network by resuming services to Dubai three times a week. The Incheon-Dubai route will be served by an A330-300 departing from Seoul Incheon every Monday, Thursday and Saturday. Flights depart at 1320 and arrive in Dubai at 1855. The return flight will depart at 2300 and arrive in Seoul Incheon at 1240 on the following day.

Phuket and Chiang Mai

The airline will also resume services to Phuket on 1 October, a popular honeymoon destination in Thailand. The flights will depart from Seoul Incheon on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays at 1755 and land in Phuket at 2200. Return flights leave Phuket at 2320 and arrive in Seoul Incheon at 0755 the following day.

Flights to Chiang Mai also resume on 1 October using a Boeing 737-800. The airline will offer four weekly flights on Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday – departing from Seoul Incheon at 1755 and arriving in Chiang Mai at 2130. The return flights leave Chiang Mai at 2300 and arrive in Seoul Incheon at 0625 the following day.