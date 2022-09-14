AirAsia paints Thai images on its planes

BANGKOK, 15 September 2022: As a show of its commitment to supporting tourism recovery, Thai AirAsia will unveil a new aircraft livery themed after the Tourism Authority of Thailand’s (TAT) latest campaign, “Amazing Thailand, Amazing New Chapters”.

The aircraft livery, bearing a design highlighting Thailand’s new travel dimensions and experiences, will be displayed throughout Thai AirAsia’s domestic and international route network, including flights to India and ASEAN destinations. TAT and AirAsia also affirmed they would work together to drive tourism during the last quarter of the year through various other campaigns.

Tourism Authority of Thailand governor Yuthasak Supasorn said: “TAT has been promoting its “Amazing Thailand, Amazing New Chapters” concept to stimulate recovery in the tourism industry and will be expanding its efforts throughout 2023 with its “Visit Thailand Year 2022-2023: Amazing New Chapters” campaign.”

Two aircraft will be painted in the special promotional livery by the end of this year, promoting TAT’s “5F” concept highlighting Thailand’s soft powers of food, festivals, film, fashion and fights.

The TAT expects tourism to revive in the fourth quarter of this year and to see the industry return to 80% of its pre-Covid-19 travel arrivals by the end of 2023, generating THB1.73 trillion in revenue, consisting of THB970 billion from foreign visitors and THB760 billion from domestic circulation according to its worst case scenario. A best-case scenario would see revenue reach THB2.38 trillion with THB1.5 trillion from foreign visitors and THB880 billion from the domestic market.

Thai AirAsia Chief Executive Officer Santisuk Klongchaiya noted: “AirAsia has resumed its domestic network, including regional connections, and is ready to bring back international routes continually. We have seen an excellent response in the Indian and ASEAN markets and recently launched a direct flight to Fukuoka, Japan,” Santisuk said.

Marking the unveiling of AirAsia’s “Amazing New Chapters” aircraft livery in partnership with TAT, Thai AirAsia is offering promotional fares across its domestic network, including regional connections, with discounts up to 30%. Fares are bookable until 18 September 2022 for travel from 12 October 2022 to 23 March 2023.