SINGAPORE, 14 September 2022: Banyan Tree Group kicks off this year’s anniversary celebrations with its inaugural “Live Well, Travel Well” campaign.

It invites travellers to book stays with up to 33% savings on stays and spa experiences across 23 countries.

Banyan Tree Group’s 60 properties are participating in the campaign that covers four established brands; Banyan Tree, Angsana, Cassia and Garrya, plus the newest brand addition, Banyan Tree Escape. The campaign runs from 14 September to 4 October 2022 for stays until 30 September 2023.

Bookings are available now via: www.banyantree.com/live-well-travel-well

(Your Stories: Banyan Tree)