Sabah launches holiday contest

KOTA KINABALU, 13 September 2022: Following the success of #flymetosabah contest in the first quarter of the year, Sabah Tourism Board is launching the second edition of #flymetosabah for international participants.

The contest will reward five lucky participants with a fully paid return flight and tours to Sabah.

The second edition of the #flymetosabah contest will be open to international participants from Thailand, the Philippines, Brunei, Singapore and South Korea. It runs until 23 September 2022 on Sabah Tourism Board Instagram and Facebook platforms. To enter, participants need to post their most creative ‘virtual letter’ to Sabah Tourism via social media accounts, Instagram or Facebook and use the campaign hashtag according to their countries. Likewise, in the first domestic-centric #flymetosabah edition, the ‘virtual letter’ can be in the form of a photo, gif, animation, crafted digital letter or video.

One winner from each listed country will be rewarded with a return flight ticket from their country and a tour package of their choice worth MYR2000. The prizes will be valid until 31 December 2022.

“In the first edition of #flymeotsabah contest, Sabah Tourism received 245 eligible entries and more than 1000 hashtags mentioned on its social media. Our team received positive responses and enjoyed the entertaining entries made by participants.”

“Following this success and the relaunch of direct international flights to Sabah, we would like to celebrate with #flymetosabah 2.0. All the countries listed currently have direct flights to Sabah via various airlines company. Launching this contest for international visitors from these countries is timely.” said Sabah Tourism Board chief executive officer Noredah Othman.

Sabah is served by daily flights from Singapore (AirAsia, Scoot, Malaysia Airlines). From Seoul Incheon, Jin Air, Jeju Air and Air Busan offer six weekly flights. On top of that, there are four weekly from Brunei on Brunei Airlines, three weekly flights from Bangkok and two weekly flights from the Philippines, both on AirAsia.

“We hope that #flymetosabah 2.0 will increase the destination interest among travellers in these countries to experience Sabah. Our team has been promoting various holiday destinations available in Sabah from West to East, coast to coast. We are excited to host five winners of their dream Sabah bucket list holiday.” added Noredah.

The contest is open to nationals and expatriates from the listed countries, excluding Malaysians.

For more info about the contest, visit www.flymetosabah.sabahtourism.com

(Your Stories: Sabah Tourism Board)