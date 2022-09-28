Laguna Phuket Triathlon is back

PHUKET, 29 September 2022: Laguna Phuket, home of the Laguna Phuket Triathlon (LPT), welcomes the 28th edition of the internationally-acclaimed event on Sunday, 20 November 2022.

Dubbed “The Race of Legends”, the Laguna Phuket Triathlon and Asia’s longest-standing triathlon race is finally back after its two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

The race features a 1.8K swim, 50K bike, and 12K run through the tropical scenery of Laguna Phuket and local communities in the northern part of Phuket Island.

The 28th Laguna Phuket Triathlon will be held across the famous Laguna Phuket destination race course, with the swim taking in both the Andaman Sea and the freshwater lagoon. The challenging yet scenic bike course spans Phuket’s coastal countryside, local villages and a climb over the imposing Naithon hills.

With slots quickly filling up, applicants are advised to sign up for each race designation as soon as possible, under the categories Individual and Team Triathlon, Sprint Triathlon and Duathlon. Participants can book their stay at any of the eight hotels in the Laguna Phuket group available at a special rate with the use of code “LTP2022” For more information, visit Laguna Phuket Triathlon’s official website here https://www.lagunaphukettri.com.