Thai Vietjet expands booking options

SINGAPORE, 29 September 2022: Thai Vietjet today announced Wednesday the launch of a new virtual interline service developed in partnership with technology provider Dohop.

The platform allows Thai Vietjet passengers to purchase airline tickets to global destinations in one seamless transaction and combines Thai Vietjet flights with ticketing on partner airlines.

Dohop’s API-based technology will provide Thai Vietjet with a network of carriers, such as the Singapore-based Scoot, that can be ticketed simultaneously for onward connecting services via the Bangkok hub and other connecting airports. It enables passengers to book tickets to select destinations, including ancillary services such as checked baggage, in-flight services, and upgrades via a streamlined booking process.

Dohop automatically generates the best options and fares for Thai Vietjet customers based on their departure and arrival at airports. Dohop services the connection in case of delays and disruptions, while Thai Vietjet retains customer ownership.

Currently, Thai Vietjet passengers can fly to various global destinations via Thai Vietjet’s Bangkok base with a flight connection with Scoot. Further network expansion is planned, with Thai Vietjet adding different carrier networks to the booking platform soon.

“We are excited to announce our collaboration with Dohop, providing international passengers with more flexible travel options across the Asia-Pacific region. With the collaboration between both parties, Thai Vietjet will be able to provide its passengers with a convenient connection to numerous destinations around the world via its Bangkok base, as we are expanding our flight connection with more carriers,” said Thai Vietjet’s director of commercial Pinyot Pibulsonggram.

“We are thrilled to be expanding our presence in Southeast Asia. Working with an innovative and forward-thinking airline such as Thai Vietjet further underlines the necessity for alternative interline solutions in global markets. As we head into the latter half of 2022, we look forward to further collaborating with Thai Vietjet, expanding their service, and providing new commercial opportunities,” commented Dohop commercial director Sarah Hanan.