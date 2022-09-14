Japan ponders over easier entry rules

SINGAPORE, 15 September 2022: If Japan restores its visa-exemption scheme after a two-year hiatus, it might be the magic wand to spur recovery in its beleaguered tourism industry.

So far, the token gestures at easing entry to the country are just not working. Too many caveats and footnotes attached to revisions announced on 7 September deter even the most enthusiastic travellers.

A Reuters report of 12 September quoted by CNA suggests Prime Minister Fumio Kishida may decide as early as this week to ease entry rules further. On the table is a proposal to resume visa-free entry for some nationalities. They will still need to show they have received three vaccine jabs. Before Covid-19, 68 countries and territories enjoyed visa-exempt travel to Japan. The privilege was suspended in early 2021.

If the proposed changes roll out, individual travellers can visit Japan without booking an itinerary through a travel agency, ending a requirement that irks travellers who book through popular travel sites.

The daily 50,000 arrivals cap will also be scrapped, which was increased from 20,000 on 7 September. At the same time, the two tests (pre-flight and after arrival) and the need to isolate vanished for fully vaccinated travellers, who hailed from any of the 128 countries on the “blue zone” list. Another 73 nationalities on the “yellow zone” list still needed to submit the two test results – pre-departure flight and after they arrive in Japan.

According to Reuters, Japan’s deputy chief cabinet secretary Seiji Kihara told the TV channel Fuji News Network on Sunday that “a weak yen is most effective in attracting inbound tourism,” adding that further steps must be taken to draw in foreign visitors.

(Source: Reuters and CNA)