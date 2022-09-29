Hong Kong Sevens tickets on sale

HONG KONG, 30 September 2022: Ticket sales opened Thursday for the Hong Kong Sevens that resumes 4 to 6 November in the Hong Kong Stadium after a pause of over three years.

Early bird tickets were available through digital and online channels on Wednesday, with sales going public a day later. Tickets to the event sell at HKD1,195 (Games Friday to Sunday 4 to 6 November)

Last July, The Hong Kong Rugby Union confirmed it had gained approval from the Hong Kong Government to proceed with the Cathay Pacific/HSBC Hong Kong Sevens scheduling the event for 4 to 6 November 2022.

Since then, the government has eased entry rules step by step, with the latest allowing travellers to enter Hong Kong without having to quarantine in a hotel for three days.

HKRU Chairman Patrick Donovan said: “After 3 ½ years without a Sevens, I am confident this will be a very special event, albeit there lies plenty of hard work ahead for our dedicated events team.”

Teams from Argentina, Australia, Canada, Fiji, France, Great Britain, Ireland, Japan, Kenya, New Zealand, Samoa, South Africa, Spain, USA, Uruguay and Hong Kong have confirmed their participation.

Latest entry rules

Last week, the Hong Kong government introduced its “0+3” programme. Travellers can enter the territory without undergoing a pre-flight PCR test or a three-night hotel quarantine.

However, all inbound passengers must undergo a PCR test on arrival in Hong Kong to receive an amber health pass, followed by medical surveillance at the hotel they booked for three days.

On day 1 and day 2 of their hotel stay, they can leave the hotel but cannot enter places such as restaurants, bars, fitness centres, nightclubs, swimming pools, barber shops or “high risk” venues that require a vaccine pass.

On day 2, travellers take a PCR test, and if a negative, a blue health pass is issued that allows them full access to Hong Kong as of day 3.

It’s far from perfect and costly as it requires travellers to book a hotel for two nights before they can embark on serious travel activities. In the case of the Hong Kong Sevens, the event requires a three-night stay for the duration of the games. However, travellers will have to book a hotel for two additional nights to cover the two days of medical surveillance before being free to attend the opening games on Friday.