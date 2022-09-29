Last day to grab AirAsia App bargain

BANGKOK, 30 September 2022: Today is the last day to grab a discount of up to 50% on airline tickets sold on the AirAsia Super App.

The three-day sale on tickets cuts out at midnight on 30 September, although travel validity remains open through to 30 June 2023,

The digital travel and lifestyle platform run by AirAsia sells tickets on flights offered by 700 leading airlines to over 3,000 destinations worldwide.

AirAsia’s Super Flash Sale offers up to 50% discounts capped at THB1620 THB with no minimum spending required for all routes from all airlines when booked through the AirAsia Super App.

AirAsia Super App Thailand, country head Nattinee Tawanchulee said: “More and more countries are reopening their borders, and the announcement by the Japanese government lifting the travel restrictions and granting free tourist visas for Thais is a welcome move.

“We have been observing a steady increase in air travel demand as many have eagerly anticipated the opportunity to travel again. This trend is clear from the 185% surge in AirAsia Super App searches for Japan, a favourite destination for many Thai travellers. A similar trend is evident for other international and domestic routes, becoming even more apparent as we approach the end-of-year travel season.

“Everyone can now plan their trips near and far with over 700 airlines on our platform, from budget to full-service carriers, and make it better with discounts to meet the demands of avid travellers of every lifestyle.”

She was referring to Japan’s recent announcement to reopen its border starting on 11 October 2022 for independent travellers. It also includes the resumption of unlimited free tourist visas for Thais who can travel independently once more to the Land of the Rising Sun.

Tokyo remains the most sought-after destination in Japan for AirAsia Super App users in Thailand, with flights landing at Tokyo-Narita getting the most number of searches, followed by Osaka, Fukuoka, Tokyo-Haneda and Sapporo. The search data also shows December is the most popular vacation month, followed by November and October. Despite the surge in demand for international travel, domestic bookings remain robust in Thailand for Q4 2022, with Bangkok ranking as the top destination, followed by Samui, Udon Thani, Chiang Mai, and Ubon Ratchathani.