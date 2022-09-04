Hilton opens Hiroshima hotel

HIROSHIMA, Japan, 5 September 2022: Hilton Hiroshima debuts as the newest addition to the brand’s portfolio in Japan.

The newly opened 420-room hotel offers convenient access to popular UNESCO World Heritage sites in Hiroshima and boasts the largest hotel meeting facilities in the Chugoku and Shikoku region.

With Japan set to host the G7 summit in Hiroshima next year, the hotel looks forward to a steady increase in international and domestic guests.

The 420 rooms and suites on the seventh to 22nd floor offer guests cityscape views as well as the Seto Inland Sea and beautiful mountains in the distance.

Hilton Hotels & Resorts marks its continued global growth by reaching its 600th property with Hilton Hiroshima and Hilton Dubai Palm openings. In addition to the latest milestone openings, the brand recently grew its footprint in Mexico with the opening of Hilton Tulum Riviera Maya All-Inclusive Resort and Hilton Cancun, an All-Inclusive Resort. Hilton Hotels & Resorts also debuted its largest hotel in the Asia Pacific with the opening of Hilton Singapore Orchard.