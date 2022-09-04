KUCHING, 5 September 2022: Sarawak featured its famous street art murals incorporating elements of culture, heritage, people and nature at the MATTA Fair KL 2022 held at the weekend.

“In Sarawak, street art is a growing trend which tells interesting stories of the people, culture, history and what makes them unique and diverse. We hope that showcasing this creative art will inspire more Malaysians to visit Sarawak and discover its culture, adventure, nature, food and festivals. Essentially, this also reminds us of how important it is to practice responsible tourism for long-term sustainability and conservation to preserve its heritage,” said Sarawak Tourism Board deputy chief executive officer for integrated marketing communications Suriya Charles Buas.

“Sarawak tourism is on the right track to recovery with the growing confidence of visitor arrivals. We welcomed 703,891 visitor arrivals between January and July this year. To boost domestic tourism, we invite our friends from West Malaysia to come and experience Sarawak’s beautiful offerings first-hand. After all, Sarawak is just a stone’s throw away“, he explained.

At the fair, STB’s delegation was joined by eight tour agencies that offered fair visitors a wide range of tour packages encompassing Sarawak’s culture, adventure, nature, food and festivals.

Tour packages included village cultural experiences such as exploring an Iban longhouse tour with its unique culture and tradition. Travel firms also promoted trips to Bengoh Dam, known as the “Jurassic Park” of Kuching, and the renowned Mulu National Park, a UNESCO Heritage site.

For more information on Sarawak, find out more at www.sarawaktravel.com.

(Your Stories: STB)