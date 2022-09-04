Ethiopian renews Travelport agreement

ADDIS ABABA, 5 September 2022: Ethiopian Airlines and Travelport, which powers travel bookings worldwide, renewed an agreement including distribution on the Travelport+ platform and New Distribution Capability (NDC) content.

The agreement expands travel retailing and distribution contracts between Travelport and Ethiopian Airlines. Both companies are developing a strategic plan to provide agents access to NDC content and functionality from Ethiopian Airlines in the Travelport+ platform.

As part of the agreement, Ethiopian Airlines will also become a new participant in Travelport’s Rich Content & Branding (RC&B) programme.

“As we are now investing in our ability to meet the high demand for travel following the pandemic, we must deepen our partnership with Travelport as they understand our need to efficiently deliver simplified access to our growing content,” said Ethiopian Airlines’ chief commercial officer Lemma Yadecha.

“Travelport’s enhanced multi-sourced content capabilities within the Travelport+ platform will help us to provide agents and their travellers with quick, easy access to highly relevant offers and more choices to fit their needs. Our expanded agreement with Travelport and Rich Content & Branding will further enable us to drive more value for our travellers through today’s modern travel retailing environment.”