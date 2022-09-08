Heritage Line ready to weigh anchor

HO CHI MINH CITY, 9 September 2022: Vietnam’s Heritage Line announced Thursday a return to cruising starting in late September following a two and half year pandemic-induced hiatus.

In a newsletter to its trade partners and former customers, the luxury boutique cruise operator confirmed that its distinctive cruise boats would explore Southeast Asia’s waterways once more.

Heritage line staff all smiles as the fleet readies to sail again.

“Not only guests are thrilled to return to the Lower Mekong but also our crew. Most of the pre-pandemic staff are returning to the Heritage Line family aboard their original ships,” according to the statement.

Cruises will return to the Lower Mekong River in Cambodia, and the Mekong delta region in Vietnam, followed by the line’s iconic cruises on Halong Bay and Lan Ha Bay in North Vietnam.