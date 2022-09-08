Paul Poole buys out ASN

BANGKOK, 9 September 2022: Sponsorship experts Paul Poole (Southeast Asia) has acquired Asia Sponsorship News (ASN), a leading market intelligence service for the sponsorship industry in Asia.

ASN has been instrumental in the continued success of the sponsorship industry in Asia through its data set of over 250,000 commercial sponsorship and partnership marketing deals in Asia.

Founded in Singapore in 2007 by Ben Heyhoe Flint, ASN operates on a subscription-based model where subscribers gain access to the latest news, analytics, and insights from the biggest players in the sponsorship industry. Over the years, ASN has worked with the leading names in sports, media, and entertainment across the buy-side, agency, and sell-side.

A new Thai-based company, Asia Sponsorship News Co Ltd (ASNCL) is being set up to operate ASN under the aegis of Paul Poole, Founder, Managing Director and Chairman of PP(SEA)CL. ASNCL is a subsidiary of PP(SEA)CL and will be run completely independently. Heyhoe Flint will stay as an advisor, and James Hamshire, ASN’s Business Development Director will be promoted to managing director.

“This acquisition comes when the sponsorship industry is resurging in Asia post-pandemic. We are confident of the continued success of ASN as an utterly independent provider of intelligence for those in the sports, media, and entertainment space in Asia,” said ASN managing director James Hamshire.

“ASN has been a monumental force in the sponsorship industry in Asia in the past 15 years. We are committed to continuing that important work and remaining an important player in an ever-changing industry,” said Paul Poole, Founder and managing director of PP(SEA)CL.

Paul Poole (Southeast Asia) Co Ltd is an independent marketing consultancy based in Bangkok, specialising in commercial sponsorship and partnership marketing.