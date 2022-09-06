BANGKOK, 7 September 2022: Centara Hotels & Resorts, Thailand’s leading hotel operator, is inviting Thai guests to unlock savings with its “Unbeatable 9.9 Sale”.

Under this five-day flash sale, travellers who book their vacation between 8 and 12 September 2022 for stays before 31 October 2022 will gain 35% off their chosen hotel’s best available rate, including breakfast for two people and free stays for up to two children (terms & conditions apply).

In addition, members of CentaraThe1, the group’s global loyalty programme, will be rewarded with an additional 15% off. Not a member yet? Sign up for free at https://www.centarahotelsresorts.com/sign-up.

Centara’s “Unbeatable 9.9 Sale” comes at the ideal time. All local travel restrictions have now been lifted, and international entry requirements have been eased for Thai nationals visiting Vietnam, the Maldives and Sri Lanka.

This means that guests can book sensational stays at Centara’s collection of world-class properties across Asia, safe in the knowledge that they will experience a dream holiday without disruption.

Hot destinations include Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Koh Samui, Krabi, Hua Hin and Chiang Mai in Thailand, Mui Ne in Vietnam and the paradise atolls and islands of the Maldives. Six brands range from five-star hotels and stylish urban boutiques to blissful beach resorts, adventure-themed family destinations and elegant upcountry retreats.

The “Unbeatable 9.9 Sale” runs from 8 to 12 September 2022.

To book or learn more aboutCentara’s “Unbeatable 9.9 Sale”, please visit https://www.centarahotelsresorts.com/travel-unlocked-flash-sale.

(Your Stories: Centara Hotels & Resorts)