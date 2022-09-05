Regent Seven Seas sets a record

SINGAPORE, 6 September 2022: Regent Seven Seas Cruises topped its single-day booking record with the launch of its 2024-2025 Voyage Collection.

Sales commenced on 24 August, and bookings beat its previous largest booking record day, 18 August 2021, when it launched its 2023-2024 Voyage Collection.

Travel trends identified that guests were keen to book exotic destinations and desire to travel longer, with sailings including destinations in Africa and South America making up approximately 70% of the top 10 itineraries.

Booking data also revealed an increase in travel partner reservations compared to the previous year’s 2023-2024 Voyage Collection launch.

With seven of the 10 most popular itineraries booked on the 2024-2025 Voyage Collection launch day, including ports in Africa and South America, it indicated travellers are keen to enjoy new experiences in unfamiliar and exotic locales for extended periods.

Seven Seas Grandeur, the most highly anticipated ship to be launched in 2023, had a strong launch day with three sailings in the top 10, which includes a 2024 Barcelona to New York 16-night transatlantic as the third most booked sailing.

Of the top 10 voyages booked on the day, no single voyage had a duration lower than 16 nights, with the longest being 25 nights and entry-level prices for the line’s spacious veranda and deluxe veranda suites ranged from USD9,999 per guest and UD$21,199 per guest.

Other notable destinations featured in the top 10 sailings booked on the record launch day were the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and South America sailings featuring the Amazon River.

The most spent on a single reservation (inside or outside of the top 10 voyages) was close to USD275,000 for a Grand Suite on board Seven Seas Mariner.

Regent’s new 2024-2025 Voyage Collection introduces itineraries and new ports of call in the world’s most beautiful destinations, showcasing 160 sailings with 130 overnight stays, 18 maiden ports of call, four Grand Voyages and a 150-night World Cruise.

Voyages encompass every corner of the world, from Africa & Arabia to Asia, Australia and New Zealand, Canada and New England, Alaska, and Bermuda, plus favourites such as the Caribbean, Panama Canal, Mediterranean and Northern Europe.