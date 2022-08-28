The Maldives taps Traveloka’s network

JAKARTA, 29 August 2022: Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation ( Visit Maldives) has initiated a digital marketing campaign with Indonesia’s leading online travel agency, Traveloka, which has its head office in Jakarta, Indonesia.

The campaign will promote the Maldives as a leading destination of choice in the Southeast Asian market and covers three months ending in November.

Traveloka is Indonesia’s leading online travel agency with a strong presence across Southeast Asian markets. The Traveloka app has been downloaded over 60 million times, and the platform boasts over 40 million monthly active users. It connects with over 150 airlines, covering 200,000 domestic and international flight routes.

As of 17 August, Maldives welcomed 1,028,467 travellers to its shores, with 22,181 arriving from Southeast Asian nations.

TMMPRC has been holding several activities targeting this market, including joint marketing campaigns with major stakeholders, outdoor advertising campaigns, participation in fairs, and hosting webinars, including e-Learning programmes.