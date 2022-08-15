Tourist deported for not paying his bill

BALI, 16 August 2022: Bali Immigration deported a Russian-German citizen last week after he refused to settle his accommodation bill.

First reported in the Bali Sun online news service, the tourist had been in Indonesia since 2021, claiming to be a freelance journalist and blogger.

Bali police and immigration noted he had a long-standing dispute with his local landlord about the cost of accommodation. The 39-year-old refused to pay for his lodgings in Sanur during July, forcing the accommodation owner to contact the local police.

The Head of the Bali Ministry of Law and Human Rights, Anggiat Napitupulu, told the Bali Sun that in his confession, the tourist admitted he had a conflict with the resort’s management over a lack of service and facilities promised in the agreement.

The police arrested and handed him over to Denpasar Immigration which conducted background checks showing he had first entered Indonesia on 23 April 2021 on a 60-day social visa. He arrived at Soekarno Hatta International Airport in Jakarta. His current visa expired on 19 July 2022.

His deportation order showed he had contravened his visa conditions by working in Bali. He left Bali late last week. The Bali Sun omitted to say if he paid his hotel bill before he was escorted to the plane.