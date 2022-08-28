SQ goes mask free on most flights

SINGAPORE, 29 August 2022: Singapore Airlines will not require passengers to wear masks during flights starting from today, 29 August, unless they travel to and from a country that requires a face mask.

Face masks are optional at Singapore Changi Airport.

Singapore Airlines has strictly enforced the mask mandate onboard all its flights, regardless of destination, to stick with government guidelines. However, effective 24 August, the government Ministry of Health eased rules on wearing masks that also included public transport.

That ruling has now been extended to passengers flying on Singapore Airlines unless they are flying to and from destinations that still mandate mask wearing.

In its latest update, Singapore Airlines reassured passengers that if they wish to wear a mask onboard or within Changi airport, they can continue to do so.

Passengers must wear masks during flights to Germany and Spain ( Milan and Barcelona) due to regulations in the two countries.

For more information on destinations requiring masks, see:

https://www.singaporeair.com/saar5/pdf/media-centre/Maskrequirementsbydestinations.pdf