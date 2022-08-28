Antara Desaru expands senior team

DESARU COAST, Malaysia 29 August 2022: Anantara Desaru Coast Resort & Villas has appointed Peter Wagner as resort manager.

He joins Anantara Desaru Coast from Six Senses Samui, a resort with a strong villa product, where he worked as director of rooms. Before that, he was rooms division manager at Anantara Mui Ne in Vietnam.

In his latest posting at the Anantara Desaru Coast Resort & Villas, he reports directly to the general manager Christian Gerart.

Owned by Minor International, a hotel operator with 530 properties, Anantara Desaru Coast Resort & Villas is located on a 17-kilometre beach facing the South China Sea in a new high-end resort development that offers a range of accommodations nestled in tropical gardens. Desaru Coast is located in Johor Darul Ta’zim and spans over 16 square kilometres. It is near Iskandar Malaysia, and is easily accessible via a 45-minute drive from Malaysia’s Senai International Airport (JHB) and a two-hour drive from Singapore. Additionally, visitors from Singapore can travel to Desaru Coast by ferry, followed by a short drive.