Thai Vietjet launches September shock sales

BANGKOK, 29 August 2022: Thai Vietjet launches a promotion, ‘September Shock Sale’, offering fares starting from just THB499 (inclusive of taxes and fees) for travel on the airline’s entire domestic flight network.

For international flights, fares start from THB1,699 (inclusive of taxes and fees) for travel on the airline’s network to Vietnam, Phnom Penh, Singapore, Fukuoka, Taipei and Ahmedabad. The fares are bookable until midnight on 31 August 2022, with the travel period extending from 15 September to 31 December 31(excludes travel on public holidays).

The promotional fares apply to Thai Vietjet’s entire domestic network in Thailand from Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) to Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phuket, Krabi, Hat Yai, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Surat Thani, Udon Thani, Khon Kaen, and Ubon Ratchathani. They also apply on cross-country routes connecting Phuket directly to Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai and the route from Hat Yai to Chiang Rai.

On international routes, the fares apply from Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi airport) to Ho Chi Minh City, Danang, Phu Quoc, Phnom Penh, Singapore, Fukuoka, Taipei and Ahmedabad.

Thai Vietjet started an international service connecting Bangkok and Taipei on 16 August.