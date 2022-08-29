KUCHING, 30 August 2022: Sarawak Tourism Board (STB) announced the return of its homegrown brand, Sia Sitok Sarawak, on Monday, themed “Discover Sarawak Gems” exclusively for Sarawakians and non-Sarawakian residents.

Back by popular demand, Sarawakians looking to discover the undiscovered Sarawak for their year-end holidays can choose from 62 tour packages. SSS offers discounts ranging from 35 to 50% on single-day to multi-day trips. Seven new tour packages have also been included, emphasising community-based and responsible tourism products aligned with the post-Covid-19 Development Strategy 2030 (PCDS).

New tour packages

Kedaya Telang Usan to chase waterfalls and experience the local culture.

A more in-depth Bidayuh village experience at Saloma Homestay.

Bird-watching in Ba Kelalan to get the chance to spot the Dulit Frogmouth bird, which is endemic to the mountains of northern Borneo.

An unforgettable Belaga expedition with a visit to Uma Belor, potentially the longest interrupted longhouse structure in Sarawak.

Follow Rajah Brooke’s trail and visit Rentap’s Fort at Bukit Sadok.

Enjoy a water rapids experience with the Julau and Upriver Expedition.

Discover Murum and visit Limbang–Lawas Meritam Pasir Lumpur to pamper yourself with a natural mudbath.

SSSA 3.0 will provide the best bargains with discounts up to 35% off for staycation packages from over 40 participating hotels.

Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Sarawak (MTCP) YB Dato Sri Haji Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said: “We started Sia Sitok Sarawak, which translates to ‘Ke Sana Ke Sini’ Sarawak, as a measure to boost the local tourism industry during the pandemic, revive the state economy and keep traveller confidence high.

“I am happy to see the success of our homegrown brand “Sia Sitok Sarawak” for the past two years and “Sia Sitok Accommodation” in 2021 with sales generated over MYR10.5 million. The Sia Sitok Sarawak campaign will be a great initiative to cultivate local interest and appreciation of Sarawak’s greatest offering. Over the long-term, Sarawakians can become tourism ambassadors for travellers worldwide.”

Sarawak Tourism Board Chief Executive Officer Puan Sharzede Datu Haji Salleh Askor said: “With the return of Sia Sitok Sarawak, there is no better way to travel throughout Sarawak than with friends and family this year-end as we go beyond the pandemic with its exclusive offerings and deals. Do not miss the opportunity to try the eight new packages in SSS4.0 for an unforgettable lifetime experience and take the opportunity of the good deals at participating hotels while on vacation.”

SSS4.0 and SSSA 3.0 is available for bookings from 1 September 2022 to 31 October 2022, with the travelling or staying period from 1 September 2022 to 15 December 2022.

For more information on Sia Sitok Sarawak and its packages, visit the official website at www.siasitok.sarawaktourism.com.

(Your Stories: Sarawak Tourism Board)