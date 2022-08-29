SINGAPORE, 30 August 2022: Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), the innovator in global cruise travel, christened its newest ship, Norwegian Prima, which made history as the first major cruise ship christened in Reykjavík, Iceland.

The first of six ships in the groundbreaking Prima Class, Norwegian Prima, debuted to more than 2,500 guests who enjoyed an immersive experience in the beautiful Icelandic capital and a christening celebration like no other.

“With her stunning design and unique offerings, Norwegian Prima is in a league of her own,” said

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd president and CEO Frank Del Rio. “As the industry’s most spacious new cruise ship featuring ‘only-available-on-Prima-experiences,’ she is continuing NCL’s legacy of industry firsts. We wanted to launch Norwegian Prima in a location just as special and unique as she is, and Reykjavik’s striking landscape is the perfect setting for such a milestone occasion. We thank the Reykjavik community for welcoming us with open arms.”

At 965 feet (294 metres long) and more than 142,500 tons with a capacity for 3,100 guests at double occupancy, Norwegian Prima offers the highest staffing levels and space ratio of any contemporary or premium cruise ship. She also boasts the largest variety of suite categories available at sea as well as a redefined The Haven by Norwegian, NCL’s ultra-premium keycard-only access ship-within-a-ship concept. Her recreational activities, including the fastest slides at sea – The Rush and The Drop – and the Prima Speedway, the first three-level racetrack at sea, provide guests with adrenaline-pumping moments. Spaces like Ocean Boulevard, the 44,000 square foot outdoor walkway which wraps around the entire ship; The Concourse, which boasts a multi-million dollar outdoor sculpture garden; and expansive pool decks and infinity-style pools at Infinity Beach offer guests a chance to slow down and relax. To learn more about all Norwegian Prima offers, please click here.

“We have been eagerly anticipating and preparing for this special event for several years, so we are delighted to embark on NCL’s next chapter with Norwegian Prima,” said Harry Sommer, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line. “It’s been a joy to see our vision come to life with this landmark christening ceremony, which sets the tone for the unparalleled holidays, guests will enjoy for years to come. We are so thankful to our team members and partners worldwide who have made Norwegian Prima a stunning reality.”

Guests at the christening ceremony were treated to a show-stopping performance by a popular Icelandic group and 2021 “Eurovision Song Contest” fan favourites, Daði og Gagnamagnið (pronounced “Dah-they Oh Gack-no-Mak-ne”), before Norwegian Prima’s very own godmother, Katy Perry took to the main stage to officially name and christened the vessel with the ceremonial champagne bottle break across the ship’s hull. The three-level Prima Theater & Club stage was then transformed into a whimsical backdrop where guests enjoyed a powerhouse performance of some of Perry’s chart-topping hits, including “California Gurls,” “Teenage Dream,” “Roar,” and “Firework.”

“It was so much fun to sprinkle some fairy godmother dust on Norwegian Prima and send her on her way to sail the high seas,” said Katy Perry. I always appreciate a family vacation and a once-in-a-lifetime experience, so I was happy to wish all the vacationing guests a happy bon voyage!”

Before the Christening ceremony, guests were surprised by an authentic Icelandic experience at the HARPA cultural centre. Attendees were treated to a captivating LED light show by Artist Olafur Eliasson and performances by Icelandic singer-songwriter Bríet, who joined the Iceland Symphony Orchestra in an awe-inspiring show.

Norwegian Prima will depart on inaugural voyages to Northern Europe from the Netherlands, Denmark and England beginning 3 September 2022, before making her way to the U.S. She will then sail voyages to the Caribbean from New York City, Galveston, Texas, and Miami in October and November before settling into her homeport of Port Canaveral, Florida, and Galveston, Texas for the 2023 and 2024 cruise season.

To access Norwegian Prima’s christening press kit, please click here. To download high-res images and videos from Norwegian Prima’s christening activities, please click here. For more information about NCL’s award-winning 17-ship fleet and worldwide itineraries, or to book a cruise, please contact a travel professional, call Hong Kong on +852 2165 6000 and Southeast Asia on +65 3165 1680 or visit www.ncl.com.

