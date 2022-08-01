Standard flies flag in Bangkok

BANGKOK, 2 August 2022: Standard International opened Standard Bangkok Mahanakhon on 1 August, its flagship property in Asia.

Residing in part of the King Power Mahanakhon building, located on Naradhiwas Rajanagarindra Road, in Bangkok’s Bang Rak district, the property has 155 rooms and suites. Standard Hotels’ major shareholder is Sansiri PLC Thailand, one of the country’s leading real estate conglomerate.

Commenting on the opening, Standard International chairman Srettha Thavisin said: We are confident that The Standard, Bangkok Mahanakhon will have huge success in delivering the ultimate hotel experience – unlike any other in Thailand.”

The 360-degree view from the 78th floor ‘Sky Beach’ is the trending signature venue for guests to chill out and watch the sunset. It is also credited with being the city’s highest rooftop bar. In addition to the 155 rooms, suites and penthouse, the hotel features a terrace pool, fitness centre, meeting rooms and a variety of food, and nightlife venues, including the Parlor, Tea Room, Standard Grill, and Thailand’s first outpost of the acclaimed Mott 32, a Chinese restaurant.

To mark the official opening Standard, Bangkok Mahanakhon offers guests a “Bite into Bangkok” until 30 September that provides hotel and dining credits per day worth up to THB5,000 depending on the room category booked.

A check of the starting room rates during the opening phase posted on the booking site Agoda shows the THB8,093 price tag on the standard room drops to THB4,573 until the end of September.

Standard International is the parent company of Standard Hotels. Created in 1999, the hotel group has properties in New York, Miami, London, the Maldives, Hua Hin, Ibiza and its Asia flagship, The Standard, Bangkok Mahanakhon.

Standard Hotels in Lisbon, Milan, Melbourne, Singapore, Dublin and Brussels are under development.