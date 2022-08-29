Stage set for ProWine Singapore to return 

SINGAPORE, 30 August 2022: ProWine Singapore returns for its third edition from 5 to 8 September 2022 at the Singapore Expo.

The show will attract around 200 exhibitors from 20 countries to meet with an estimated 5,000 trade visitors from Southeast Asia.

Jointly organised by Messe Düsseldorf Asia and Informa Markets, ProWine Singapore is co-located with FHA – Food & Beverage. The theme of ProWine Singapore 2022 centres on A New Hope as the world emerges from the pandemic and begins finding its own momentum once more.

Kicking off ProWine Singapore’s knowledge-based line-up of seminars and activities is an engaging and educational panel discussion held on 5 September. Across the four days, these Masters of Wines, as well as thought leaders and industry experts, will also lead other masterclasses. For the full masterclass and seminar schedule, click here.

“We are looking forward to staging ProWine Singapore. It’s been four years, and we are eager to continue playing our part as a major industry event and business platform to bring the industry together as we navigate the new realities. Our strong foothold in the markets of Asia and Southeast Asia, and the quality of visitors attending ProWine Singapore ensure producers from Europe, North and South America, and the Oceanic regions will benefit greatly by having a presence at the trade fair,” says Messe Düsseldorf Asia managing director, Gernot Ringling.

ProWein has a long-established history, which first began in Düsseldorf. Over the last 25 years, ProWein has since expanded its presence to Singapore, Shanghai, Hong Kong, Sao Paolo and Mumbai. ProWine Singapore made its debut in 2016 as a biennial trade fair, co-located with FHA – Food & Beverage, organised by Informa Markets.