PATTAYA, Thailand, 11 August 2022: The Royal Cliff Beach Hotel, the Royal Cliff Beach Terrace, and the Royal Wing Suites and Spa won the prestigious Agoda Customer Review Award 2022.

Every year, millions of Agoda customers travel to properties worldwide and proudly share their experiences and views through informative reviews on the Agoda website.

The Agoda Customer Review Award is given to partners recognised by Agoda for their high positive customer experience reviews based on five key criteria; location, service, cleanliness, facilities and price.

Receiving the award is a testament to all the hard work, dedication, and passion that the Royal Cliff team put in to provide guests with incredible service and distinguished service, the hotel group said in a media statement.

The Royal Cliff Hotels Group operates four luxury hotels and, over the years, has won over 250 national and international awards.

Booking a stay directly with Royal Cliff ensures the best price is guaranteed together with optional value-added extras. Visit www.royalcliff.com. Contact reservations at (+66) 38 250 421 ext: 2732 or email reservations@royalcliff.com.