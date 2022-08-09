Air India scales up international flights

SINGAPORE, 10 August 2022: Air India will increase flights from Delhi to Vancouver, Canada, from three weekly to daily starting 31 August.

The airline says the flight increase is a response to growing traffic between India and Canada, plus the return to service of the widebody Boeing 777-300 ER aircraft featuring a three-class configuration; first, business and economy.

Air India, following its acquisition by Tata Group, is now deploying aircraft that were grounded for prolonged periods due to the Covid-19 pandemic and other reasons.

“The progressive restoration of these aircraft allows Air India to increase schedule resilience and support frequency and network increases over the coming months,” the airline said in a media statement on Monday.

“This increase in our frequency between Delhi and Vancouver is very welcome for many reasons. It is another sign of recovery from the pandemic and caters to strong customer demand. More importantly, it marks the first step in restoring Air India’s fleet and international network,” said Air India MD and CEO Campbell Wilson.

Air India’s widebody fleet currently stands at 43 aircraft, of which 33 are operational. This is a significant improvement from the 28 aircraft that the airline was operating until recently. The remaining aircraft will progressively return to service by early 2023.

DELHI – VANCOUVER SCHEDULE FROM 31 AUGUST 2022

Route Flight No. Days of operation Daily Departure Arrival Delhi-Vancouver AI 185 Daily 05:15hrs 07:15hrs Vancouver-Delhi AI 186 Daily 10:15hrs 13:15hrs+1

(Source: Air India)