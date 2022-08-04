Nepal hosts first sales mission in Bangkok

BANGKOK, 5 August 2022: Nepal’s first post-pandemic tourism promotion overseas fielded a delegation of 20 tourism professionals hosted in Bangkok earlier this week.

The Nepal Sales Mission 2022, organised by PATA Nepal Chapter, concluded on a high note with travel and hotel exhibitors from Nepal holding B2B meetings with more than 45 tour operators from Thailand.

The event was supported by the Embassy of Nepal in Thailand, Nepal Airlines, PATA HQ and PATA Thailand Chapter, Thai Travel Agents Association (TTAA), SS Group Thailand, Confederation of Nepalese Industries (CNI), Jawalakhel Group of Industries (JGI)

Thai Travel Agents Association vice president Shivek Sachdev pointed to Nepal’s sustainable and environment-friendly initiatives urging the Thai tourism fraternity to extend support to boost tourism promotions.