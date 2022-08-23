HONG KONG 24 August 2022: With the Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival starting next month, the world’s leading business jet aircraft operator VistaJet is partnering with some of the world’s leading hotels and tour operators to create five distinctive travel experiences to celebrate the full-moon festival.

The Mid-Autumn Festival, also known as the Moon Festival or Mooncake Festival, is a traditional festival celebrated in Chinese culture. Similar holidays are celebrated in Japan, Korea, Vietnam, and other East and Southeast Asia countries. This year the full moon festival falls on 10 September.

In Pursuit of the Moon Queen

In Southeast Asia, VistaJet curates a tour, “In Pursuit of the Moon Queen”, where you will fly from Kuala Lumpur – on board one of VistaJet’s super-premium business jets to the far eastern Indonesian city of Ambon: the gateway to some of the most amazing, secluded and beautiful parts of Indonesia.

From Ambon, guests will board a superyacht and explore the Spice Islands in search of Yoisi, the Moon Queen in Javanese mythology, and then explore Raja Ampat, an archipelago of tiny jungle islands within a beautiful and diverse marine ecosystem. The trip ends in Sumatra, where guests can participate in a project to protect the last majestic tigers of Sumatra in a private conservation area in the Sumatran rain forest.

VistaJet claims to be the first and only global business aviation company to present five distinctive full moon experiences in 2022. The other four highlight China, Greece, the Lost City of the Incas and the Tsukimi cultural experience in Japan.

Moonlight Staycations in China: The House Collective

To celebrate the Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival, VistaJet offers a series of luxurious staycations with The House Collective, a group of refined, highly individual properties (The Opposite House in Beijing, The Upper House in Hong Kong, The Temple House in Chengdu and The Middle House in Shanghai).

Mooncakes are a signature delicacy of the annual festival. The House Collective will curate mooncake pairing experiences tailored to the preferences of VistaJet members. It will include a cocktail masterclass experience with the mixologist from Salisterra at The Upper House. Other highlights of the tour include the Michelin-starred restaurant at The Opposite House in Beijing, Chengdu Panda Base and culture tours with The Temple House, along with an intimate sanctuary at The Middle House in the heart of Shanghai.

Full Moon Adventures with Ariodante The Oracles in Greece

Billed a “magical and thrilling adventure under the auspice of Selena, the goddess of the moon,” history blends with Greek mythology.

This two-week trip, by land and sea across the Greek regions of Epirus, Peloponnese and Attica, enables VistaJet members to walk in the footsteps of the Greek gods, heroes and historical figures like Homer Pythia, the priestess of Delphi, Aristotle. Alongside archaeologists, historians and artists, visit places not accessible to the public, museums, historical sites, and even see the gates to the underworld.

Through exclusive visits and private gastronomic experiences, guests share an incredible journey ending with a private artistic performance in a UNESCO site where ancient Greek and Chinese poetry and divination come together under the full moon. Key destinations include Athens, Ioannina, Corfu, Nafplion, Porto-Heli and Epidaurus.

Lost City of the Incas

It’s an invitation to embark on an awe-inspiring adventure to discover the Inca civilisation, the largest empire in pre-Columbian America, from the origins of their empire to their annihilation by the Spanish conquistadors in 1572. During this three-week journey in search of the Lost City of the Incas, VistaJet members will discover the civilisation from which the Incas descended, the remains of the empire and other incredible sites, including the rainbow mountain, the mummies of Arequipa, the condors of Colca Valley and the mysterious Nazca lines. Other exciting activities include flying over the Sacred Valley of the Incas in a hot air balloon, diving into Lake Titicaca, accessing secretive historical places, and sharing an extraordinary display of Chinese lanterns in Machu Pichu under the full moon with your family.

Key destinations include La Paz, Tiwanaku, Lake Titicaca (island of the sun and island of the moon), Raqchi Archaeological Park, Vinicuna, Sacred Valley (Aguas Calientes, Moray, Ollantaytambo, Machu Picchu, Cusco), Arequipa, Colca Valley, Nazca, Vilcabamba and Lima.

A Refined Tsukimi in Japan

During Tsukimi in Japan, family and friends gather under the full moon with seasonal food and sake as offerings to the moon, traditionally as a prayer for a good harvest. VistaJet’s version of Tsukimi brings members to Japan, following the moon’s phases to create refined Kaisekis (traditional Japanese multi-course dinner) at every step. The trip will culminate in an extraordinary private ceremony to the full moon held in one of Japan’s most beautiful temples with an unseen dance and taiko performance.

Along the journey, guests will discover the three classical Japanese arts of refinement (kadō — the way of flowers, kōdō — the way of fragrance, and chadō — the way of tea) in iconic private locations such as Imperial Villa, an ancient temple, and the home of a distinguished art collector. Discover Japanese calligraphy on the floor elevated into pure art with one of the most renowned Japanese calligraphy artists and enjoy a refined saké tasting with the Geishas in Kyoto.

This is a sophisticated 10-day-long voyage through Japan’s ancient traditions, history, philosophy and arts. A one-of-a-kind voyage links the origins of Japan by meeting with the country’s oldest tribe, the Ainu people. Guests explore the ruins of Asuka (the Imperial capital from 538 to 710 AD) and sites such as Engaku-Ji, Eikando and Toshogu.

(Your Stories: VistaJet)