Masala Wedding Fair is back

BANGKOK, 11 August 202: After a two-year hiatus, Thailand’s Masala Wedding Fair will return for its ninth edition from 20 to 21 August.

The two-day fair is the top-draw Indian wedding exhibition in Thailand, attracting stakeholders involved in the Indian wedding industry, one of the most attractive and lucrative event sectors up until Covid-19 lockdowns in India and Thailand in early 2020. The show will be hosted on Saturday, 20 August and Sunday, 21 August, at the Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park.

Until the Covid-19 lockdowns, the Indian wedding industry thrived for suppliers, event curators, hotels and tour operators. Now stakeholders are predicting the industry will bounce back.

Part of the optimism is Thailand’s track record in the wedding market in India, where it is viewed as a premier destination to tie the knot, capable of hosting large-scale travel arrangements and delivering luxury features for banquets and ceremonies.

This year, the Masala Wedding Fair will be held at the Thai Chitlada Grand Ballroom at the Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park, one of the largest properties in the capital.

The show should attract 7,000 visitors and 90 local and international exhibitors showcasing all the goods and services needed to stage a dream Indian wedding.

Venue details

Masala Wedding Fair

Date: Saturday 20 August and Sunday 21 August 2022.

Location: Thai Chitlada Grand Ballroom at Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park, 199 Sukhumvit Soi 22, Khlong Tan, Khlong Toey, Bangkok, 10110

Time: 1100 to 1900

Admission free.