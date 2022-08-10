Vista reports record sales

DUBAI, 11 August 2022: Vista Global Holding, the largest on-demand provider of private jet services, grew memberships by 43% across operating companies; sales accelerated across core markets, with VistaJet’s subscription programme more than doubling in the US during the first half of 2022.

Vista also reported the successful closing of Air Hamburg and Jet Edge acquisitions expanded the group’s scale and service capabilities worldwide. In addition, Vista has added over 100 aircraft during the first half of 2022, giving clients access to a Members’ fleet of over 350 aircraft and over 2,100 alliance jets.

Vista’s founder and chairman Thomas Flohr said: “It has been an impressive start to 2022 for Vista as we continue to grow across all markets globally, particularly in the US. As business aviation remains robust, we have seen huge demand as clients turn to Vista for their flying needs.”

During the first six months of 2022, Vista clients had access to a larger team of experts and a greater range of aircraft and availability. For example, Air Hamburg expanded its scale in Europe and the Middle East, while Jet Edge significantly scales up Vista’s US presence.

Regionally, North America accounted for around half of VistaJet’s Program revenue, with sales more than doubling in the region — driven by existing clients adding hours and new client sign-ups.

Despite the ongoing geopolitical uncertainty and backdrop, Europe was the fastest growing region in flight activity and revenue, which doubled yearly. VistaJet’s programme sales followed suit, with hours sold up 65% quarterly and year-on-year.

There are also strong signs of activity picking up in Asia, with a 77% increase in hours sold compared to last year, while growth in the Middle East was driven by existing clients purchasing more hours, with total hours sold up by 60% year-on-year.

About Vista

Vista Global Holding’s (Vista) subsidiaries provide worldwide business flight services. A global group headquartered at the DIFC in Dubai, Vista integrates a portfolio of companies offering asset-light services to cover all critical aspects of business aviation: guaranteed and on-demand global flight coverage; subscription and Membership solutions; and cutting-edge mobility technology.

Vista Global Holding Limited does not own or operate any aircraft. All flights are performed by FAA-licensed/DOT-registered EASA or the US-certified Vista group direct air carriers and partner operators.