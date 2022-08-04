Jetstar Asia boosts regional flights

SINGAPORE, 5 August 2022: Jetstar Asia is increasing flights to Bangkok and Manila this month from its Singapore home base to provide passengers with more options when visiting two of Southeast Asia’s most popular metropolitan cities.

Jetstar Asia will operate two additional morning services on Sunday and Monday as demand for travel to Manila continues to increase. The additional flights started on 1 August. Jetstar Asia will now operate 13 services a week to the Philippines’ capital with one-way low fares starting from just SGD138.

Starting 6 August, Jetstar Asia will operate an additional Saturday morning service between Singapore and Bangkok, increasing its services to eight weekly return services. The additional service will help accommodate transiting customers from codeshare partners, Qantas, Emirates, Srilankan Air and Finnair. One-way low fares start from just SGD96.

Jetstar Asia’s regional sales manager for Southeast Asia, Woo Wai Keong, said it was encouraging to see air travel demand recover as consumer confidence is restored.

“In July, Jetstar Asia’s load factor averaged over 90%, meaning we welcome more passengers on board our flights and make the world more accessible for our customers again,” Woo commented.

Starting from 19 August, Jetstar Asia will reschedule two services between Singapore and Ho Chi Minh City to depart on Friday and Sunday evenings instead of Wednesday and Sunday mornings. The service also helps customers connect from Qantas, Emirates, Srilankan Air, Finnair and KLM flights.

The turnaround return flight from Ho Chi Minh will depart at 2200 and arrive in Singapore at 0100 with one-way low fares starting from SGD73.

Jetstar Asia currently operates more than 200 flights a week from Singapore Changi Airport Terminal I to 12 key destinations across Southeast Asia.