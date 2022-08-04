SINGAPORE, 5 August 2022: World Rugby and Emirates have announced an extension of the Dubai-based airline’s long-standing relationship as a Rugby World Cup Worldwide Partner.

Under the agreement, the leading airline will continue as a Worldwide Partner of Rugby World Cup 2023 in France and Rugby World Cup 2027 in Australia.

Underscoring its commitment to the sport, Emirates is also extending its official sponsorship of the Emirates World Rugby Match Officials through to 2027, a relationship that has proven pivotal in the development and performance of elite match officials since 2013.

In joining the global family of Worldwide Partners for Rugby World Cup 2023 in France, Emirates will return to where the hugely successful relationship between the airline and the international federation began in 2007. Since then, the airline has become one of the sport’s most prominent and active supporters as a committed partner of every men’s Rugby World Cup since 2007 and a proud sponsor of the Dubai and Cape Town rounds of the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series.

As the Official Airline of Rugby World Cup France 2023 and Australia 2027, Emirates will fly rugby to new frontiers and bring its leading expertise in customer experience to help deliver a truly world-class tournament for fans travelling to the host nations. Its investment in the sport as a Worldwide Partner will help support rugby’s development in both emerging and established markets. At the same time, fans can watch every moment of two unforgettable Rugby World Cups live and on-demand from their flight seats, making the sport more accessible.

Emirates Airline President, Sir Tim Clark, said: “Rugby is a sport with great values and proud heritage in many countries. It is also a sport attracting more participation and interest across communities each year, as we are seeing in the UAE, where rugby just made it into school programmes nationwide. We see rugby as a great platform to bring people together under a shared passion for the sport.

“Emirates has been a proud sponsor of Rugby World Cup since 2007. France 2023 also coincides with Emirates’ 30 years of flight operations to Paris, Charles de Gaulle and considering we now have 31 weekly flights to France; Emirates is looking forward to flying in fans to watch the world’s best teams competing for the Webb Ellis Cup.”

By renewing as a Worldwide Partner of Rugby World Cup, Emirates joins Societe Generale, Mastercard, Asahi, Capgemini and Jaguar Land Rover in the global family of Worldwide Partners for Rugby World Cup 2023. Emirates also becomes the fourth Global Partner of World Rugby, joining Capgemini, Macron and HSBC.

For more information visit: www.emirates.com.

About World Rugby

World Rugby is an international federation and a global movement comprising more than 500 million fans and 7.69 million players within 129 national member federations affiliated through six regional associations.

(Your Stories: Emirates)