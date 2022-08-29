DOT and DOLE sign a deal on tourism jobs

MANILA, 30 August 2022: The Philippines’ Department of Tourism (DOT) and the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) jointly announced the National Tourism Jobs Fair programme that will run until May 2023 during the MOU signing today (30 August) to provide a bridge for employment opportunities in the tourism sector.

The multi-month campaign will conclude in May 2023 to coincide with the 50th Founding Anniversary of the DOT.

(Photo credit DOT). Jobs for Filipinos were discussed on the sidelines of the recent APEC summit.

Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco and Labor Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma signed the MOU.

“We are prioritising the provision of employment opportunities in the tourism and hospitality sector in response to the severe losses in income and livelihood due to the pandemic and workforce shortage in the tourism industry. It will help Filipinos find jobs while helping the accommodation and services sector to address workforce shortages, resulting in the continued recovery of the tourism industry as a whole,” said Secretary Frasco.

The National Tourism Job Fair programme’s first activity will roll out during the Hotels Supplier Show from 22 to 24 September at the SMX Convention Centre Manila.

Global-Link MP, the organiser of the Hotels Supplier Show, has offered 50 free booths for the programme. Other job fair venues are planned for Metro Manila, Cebu, and Davao.

DOT’s regional offices will work with DOLE field offices and local government units to manage job fairs. The process will include collecting relevant job posting information from participating establishments, ensuring the credibility of all participating employers, and, monitoring the submission of job fair reportorial requirements of participating establishments.

Meanwhile, Tourism Secretary Frasco also recently announced that overseas hospitality career opportunities would be made available to Filipinos in a separate job fair in coordination with the Department of Migrant Workers and DOLE.

She was commenting on Thailand’s Minister of Tourism and Sports Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn’s comments on the sidelines of the recently concluded APEC Tourism Ministerial Meeting in Bangkok, which suggested creating job opportunities for Filipinos in Thailand’s hotel and tourism business sectors.

“Providing tourism employment opportunities in the Philippines and abroad is important because this will help the thousands of Filipino workers and their families displaced or repatriated because of the pandemic. For new graduates and others seeking a career in tourism, this will also open new doors for economic prosperity,” said Secretary Frasco.

(Source: DOT Philippines)