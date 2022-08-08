SINGAPORE, 9 August 2022: Travellers looking for a getaway can gear up for their next holiday with Emirates’ summer-exclusive offerings starting this month.

For a limited time, travellers from Singapore can enjoy special fares to over 100 destinations across Emirates’ extensive network, with all-inclusive economy class fares starting at SGD689. Business class fares start at SGD2,979, and first class fares at SGD10,119.

Fares are available for bookings from 8 to 28 August 2022 and valid for travel from 1 September 2022 to 31 May 2023.

Promotional fares for featured destinations include:

Destinations Economy Class Fares From (SGD) Business Class Fares From (SGD) First Class Fares From (SGD) Dubai 689 2,979 10,119 London 1,209 4,879 11,829 Paris 1,359 4,719 11,669 Amsterdam 1,379 5,179 15,539 Barcelona 1,299 5,149 16,639 Rome 1,409 6,679 17,809 Milan 1,339 5,159 12,109 Zurich 1,529 5,089 13,829 Istanbul 1,259 4,469 15,509 USA 1,879 7,239 16,339

Increased Connectivity to Dubai

Just four months after introducing its second daily flight, Emirates will increase its frequency between Singapore and Dubai with a third daily flight starting on 30 October 2022. EK349 will depart at 1010 local time, and passengers will touch down in Dubai just in time to enjoy the city’s nightlife.

With 21 flights a week from Singapore to Dubai, travellers can enjoy enhanced connectivity through Emirates’ Dubai hub. Emirates’ daily flights between Singapore and Dubai – EK354 and EK355 – feature flat-bed seats in business class and private suites in first class.

Travellers can enjoy savings during their holidays in Dubai and across the UAE with My Emirates Pass until 30 September 2022.

Travelling with Emirates

Emirates works to provide an incredible inflight experience and a seamless journey on the ground, offering award-winning services to customers in all classes of travel. From check-in to boarding, travelling with family is now much more convenient with Emirates’ priority boarding and over 100 channels of content for children on ice, Emirates’ award-winning inflight entertainment system.

Emirates continues to offer stellar and safe travel experiences to Dubai and the rest of its global network. The airline has also been building on its contactless technology offerings to provide even more convenient options to fast-track through airport formalities.

Customers are encouraged to check the latest government travel guidelines and ensure that they meet the travel requirements of their destination. For a consolidated overview of travel requirements by destination, travellers can visit https://www.emirates.com/english/help/covid-19/travel-requirements-by-destination/.

For more information, including how to book flights and a complete list of terms and conditions, customers are advised to contact their travel agent or visit https://www.emirates.com/sg