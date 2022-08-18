Cunard updates Covid-19 requirements

SINGAPORE, 19 August 2022: Cruise line Cunard updated its Covid-19 protocols and guidelines this week to ease pre-travel testing requirements.

Effective 6 September 2022, self-testing before travel will change from “mandatory” to “highly recommended” for vaccinated guests on most voyages.

Only guests sailing on longer, more complex itineraries will be required to have an observed or in-person antigen or PCR test with a fit to travel certificate before departure. These include several sailings of 16 nights or more and other specific voyages.

These new guidelines apply to all Cunard itineraries sailing from Southampton, England, and all other departure points, except for countries where government regulations and protocols may vary, such as Canada and Australia. The vaccination policy for Cunard guests remains the same.

“These updated protocols reflect the current environment across the world, and while certain key elements have relaxed, our commitment to protect the health and wellbeing of all guests, crew and the communities we visit remains an ongoing and vital consideration,” said Cunard vice president, commercial, North America and Australasia Matt Gleaves.

The exact requirements will be communicated to all guests with the latest updates on www.cunard.com from early September.

All the updated guidelines and protocols are subject to local regulations of applicable homeports and destinations.

The company is part of Carnival Corporation & Plc.