Cross Hotels ramps up green measures

BANGKOK, 19 August 2022: Cross Hotels & Resorts is ramping up its environmental awareness credentials by signing two new hotel management agreements (HMA) in Bangkok and Pattaya.

In a media statement, the hotel group said the “twin deal with Evergreen Hospitality Co Ltd ushers in a sustainable drive to minimise carbon footprint.

In response, the group is implementing responsible procedures that include planting more trees and robustly executing the 3 Rs (reduce, reuse, and recycle). The signing of the management agreements saw executives from both companies move from the boardroom to the garden, where they planted trees to endorse the agreement.

In the Thai capital, Away Bangkok Sukhumvit is a 78-key boutique hotel close to leading business, entertainment and shopping centres, and a short walk to Phrom Phong BTS station. Meanwhile, situated just minutes from Pattaya’s famed beach, the 70-room Cross Vibe South Pattaya provides guests with a wide range of facilities that include rooms with balconies and terraces, onsite parking and easy access to the city’s renowned dining, entertainment and retail zones.

“We continue to take proactive steps to reduce our impact on the planet by keeping our carbon footprint to a minimum. This visionary signing is another major step towards realising our goal. In the same vein, these two properties are an exact fit for our brands Away and Cross Vibe as they align with our strategy of investing in the world-class destinations of Bangkok and Pattaya,” said Cross Hotels & Resorts CEO Harry Thaliwal.

Cross Hotels & Resorts’ current portfolio includes more than 26 hotels under five distinct brands – Cross, Cross Vibe, Away, Lumen and Cross Collection – in Vietnam, Indonesia, Thailand, and Japan.

The group is owned by the ASX-listed Flight Centre Travel Group (FCTG).