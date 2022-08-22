Aman Group secures investment for global expansion

SINGAPORE, 23 August 2022: Aman Group has secured investments totalling USD900 million from two strategic partners: The Public Investment Fund (PIF) and Cain International, a privately held investment firm specialising in real estate.

Through this investment, the company will strengthen its existing portfolio, build its pipeline of Aman and Janu destinations, and acquire and develop additional properties.

From left to right: Aman New York; Vlad Doronin, CEO of Aman Group and Aman Tokyo.

Aman has 34 properties in 20 countries, including 12 Aman Branded Residences, nine more hotels and residences under construction and a pipeline of new destinations in countries such as the United States, Japan, Mexico, South Korea and Saudi Arabia.

Additionally, Aman Real Estate Holdings owns or partly owns 16 of the 34 Aman hotels.

Speaking on the PIF and Cain investments, Aman Group owner, chairman and CEO Vlad Doronin said: “My long-term strategic vision has been to continue to grow the Aman brand in key markets, all with Aman Branded Residences, as well as creating an ultra-luxury ecosystem. The investment from PIF and Cain International is a vote of confidence in my vision and the work the team has done over the last eight years, cementing the brand’s evolution and ability to deliver this vision at pace.”