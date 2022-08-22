Scoot starts flights to Chitose

SINGAPORE, 23 August 2022: Scoot will start flying to Chitose, Hokkaido, Japan (gateway to Sapporo) on 2 November from Singapore, offering six flights weekly; three direct and three via Taipei.

Chitose is home to the largest airport in Hokkaido, New Chitose Airport, which is the closest airport to Sapporo.

The airline will offer three direct flights on Monday, Wednesday and Friday with an outbound flight time from Singapore of seven hours and 30 minutes using a Boeing Dreamliner 787-800. The starting one-way fare of USD412.

Direct flights depart Singapore at 0240 and arrive in Chitose at 1110. The direct return flight departs Chitose at 1240 and arrives in Singapore at 2013. Flight time is eight hours and 40 minutes.

In addition, Scoot will offer three flights a week to Chitose with a stop in Taipei (Taiwan) on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. Flight time is 10 hours and 30 minutes.