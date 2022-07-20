WorldHotels extends points promotion

SINGAPORE, 21 July 2022: WorldHotels Rewards is extending its ‘Double Rewards Points on Every Stay’ promotion for WHR members to continue earning double points at any participating WorldHotels location until 30 August 30, 2022.

“Travel continues to surge, and our guests are excited to once again explore the world and visit with family and friends,” said WorldHotels president Ron Pohl. “We’re very thankful that our loyal guests have returned to our collection of the finest independent hotels and resorts. Extending this rich promotion allows us to recognise and thank them for their loyalty.”

WorldHotels, a collection of independent hotels in over 200 destinations worldwide,