Resorts World Cruises launch dual homeports

SINGAPORE, 12 July 2022: Resorts World Cruises will be the first cruise line to add a Kuala Lumpur homeport (via Port Klang) for the Genting Dream starting on 18 July, in addition to the Singapore homeport, which commenced on 15 June.

With the dual homeport options, travellers can now choose to embark from Singapore or Kuala Lumpur. The two-night cruises from Kuala Lumpur to Singapore will depart on Thursdays and Saturdays, and the three-night cruises from Kuala Lumpur to Penang and Singapore will depart on Mondays, with prices starting at MYR 688 and MYR988, respectively.

Departure days from Singapore will remain the same on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays, and from 22 July onwards, Friday cruises will re-introduce the two-night High Seas Weekend Getaway cruises.

The dual homeport caters to the demand for round-trip cruises, targeting the 10 million population residing in central Peninsular Malaysia (Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, Negeri Sembilan and Malacca) who live within a short drive of Port Klang, the embarkation port. With the international gateway of the Kuala Lumpur International Airport also located nearby, international travellers will now have greater flexibility in choosing airlines and fares.

Resorts World Cruises will also offer one-way cruises that will become an alternative to air and land travel for the millions of travellers between Singapore and Kuala Lumpur, including Penang. Travel agents will now have a wider portfolio to offer for their popular Malaysia and Singapore holiday packages with one-way and round-trip cruises from either port of embarkation.

With each sailing, all crew and cruising guests are required to be fully vaccinated for Covid-19 to safeguard and provide peace of mind for all onboard. In addition, cruising guests will also have to undergo a self-paid pre-cruise Antigen Rapid Test (ART) for Covid-19 one day before departure.