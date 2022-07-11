Tuesday, July 12, 2022
Vietnam upgrades Hanoi – Hai Phong train trip

By TTR WEEKLY

HANOI, 12 July 2022: The train travel between the Vietnamese capital Hanoi and Hai Phong moved up a few notches in service and facility standards with the introduction last week of a “high-quality carriage” on the popular route.

Operated by the Hanoi Railway Transport Joint Stock Company (Haraco), the brand new carriage comes with a free WI-FI service, drinks service and cold towels for passengers.

Operating since 6 July, the improved carriages can be booked at stations and through train ticket agents as well as online ticket services, via the hotline 1900109 or through the websites dsvn.vn and vetauonline.vn as well as mobile wallet apps like Viettel Pay, VnPay, Momo and Vimo.

According to a report by Vietnam News Agency, the Vietnam Railways Corporation confirmed passenger traffic on Hanoi-Hai Phong route had increased remarkably following the lifting of Covid-19 travel restrictions last May.

(Source: VNA)

