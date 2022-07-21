Malaysia hosts Thai travel agents

KUALA LUMPUR, 22 July 2022: Tourism Malaysia hosted a Thai Travel Agents Association (TTAA) travel agency fam trip earlier this week to help kickstart the return of Thai travellers to neighbouring Malaysia.

The four-day, three-night fam trip included visits to Kuala Lumpur, Genting Highlands and Melaka from 18 to 21 July for the 97 TTAA members, tour operators and media.

Malaysia’s Minister of Tourism, Culture and Art meets TTAA travel agents who joined the familiarisation trip.

During the trip, they toured the country’s administrative centre in Putrajaya. They met the Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC), Dato’ Sri Hajah Nancy Shukri, who hosted a dinner for the delegation in Kuala Lumpur.

YB Dato’ Sri Nancy said: “Thailand is one of Malaysia’s essential short-haul markets. In 2019, we welcomed 1,884,306 arrivals from Thailand, and almost 70 percent of Thai tourists were repeat travellers, who came to Malaysia for holiday, shopping, and to visit friends and relatives.”

ASEAN countries have been the major contributors to Malaysia’s international tourist arrivals. Since the country’s border reopening on 1 April 2022, Tourism Malaysia has organised several ‘Fam Trips’ for the Singapore and Indonesian markets to promote Malaysia as the preferred destination in this region.