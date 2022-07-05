IHG opens resort near Khao Yai

BANGKOK 6 July 2022: InterContinental Khao Yai Resort will open on 22 August 2022, close to Khao Yai National Park and the main highway and train routes to Northeast Thailand.

The 64-key resort comprises 45 rooms and 19 suites and villas that are housed within repurposed heritage train cars.

Located on the edge of the UNESCO-listed Khao Yai National Park, Thailand’s first national park, established in 1962, InterContinental Khao Yai Resort is set on a 100-acre site with views over seven lakes.

IHG has appointed James Sutcliffe as the general manager of the InterContinental Khao Yai Resort.