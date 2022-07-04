SINGAPORE, 5 July 2022: Emirates is making Dubai a cooler summer holiday destination than ever before, offering customers free entry to some of the UAE’s most popular attractions plus many more exciting offers, while the city’s marquee event – The Dubai Summer Surprises – returns with a full calendar of entertainment, culture, and family activities.

Whether returning to Dubai or visiting for the first time, Emirates customers can enjoy free entry to these top-rated UAE attractions[1]:

The iconic Burj Khalifa At The Top: Experience breath-taking views from the world’s tallest building. Located on the 124th and 125th floors of iconic Burj Khalifa, customers on the outdoor observation deck can marvel at the stunning views of the city from 555 metres above sea level. The complimentary tickets are for admission from 30 June to 30 September 2022.

The Dubai Fountains Boardwalk Experience: Watch a spectacular show of water, music, and light from a floating platform just nine metres away from the world’s largest choreographed fountains, located at the foot of Burj Khalifa.

Louvre Abu Dhabi: Immerse in the stories attached to the hundreds of antique pieces that each date back hundreds of years, and enjoy a collection of 167 artworks by internationally renowned artists at one of the UAE’s most iconic cultural attractions.

To book the exclusive summer offers, customers visit https://www.emirates.com/sg/english/special-offers/summer-special-offer/. These summer specials are valid for travellers who book a return trip to Dubaiin any cabin class up until 10 July 2022 for travel from 1 July 2022 to 30 September 2022.[2] The offer is also available via participating travel agents and selected Emirates Retail shops.

Enhanced Connectivity to Dubai

As travel restrictions ease, Emirates is now offering travellers from over 130 destinations convenient flight services to Dubai. From 23 June 2022, Emirates has doubled its frequency to 14 flights a week from Singapore to Dubai. Emirates’ daily flights between Singapore and Dubai – EK354 and EK355 – are served by the Airbus A380 superjumbo, featuring extra room and custom lighting in Economy Class, flat-bed seats in Business Class, and Private Suites and Shower Spas in First Class, offering travellers a distinctive Emirates experience aboard.

Dubai is the place to be this summer season. In addition to an exciting calendar of world-class culture, shopping, and dining, The Dubai Summer Surprises, one of the city’s major shopping and entertainment events, will also be running with a packed line-up of events and family activities, exclusive shopping deals, fun competitions, and shop and win promotions. Customers can also elevate their holidays in Dubai and enjoy exclusive offers through Emirates Holidays.

Travelling with Emirates

Emirates offers award-winning services to customers in all classes of travel. From check-in to onboard, travelling with family is now much more convenient with Emirates’ exceptional services, including priority boarding and over 100 channels of content for children on Emirates’ inflight entertainment system.

Keeping the health and wellbeing of its passengers a top priority, Emirates has introduced a comprehensive set of safety measures at every step of the customer journey. The airline has also been building on its contactless technology offering to provide even more convenient options to fast-track through airport formalities.

Customers are encouraged to check their latest government travel guidelines and ensure they meet the travel requirements of their final destination. For more information on entry requirements for international visitors and residents returning to Dubai visit: https://www.emirates.com/english/help/covid-19/dubai-travel-requirements/

(Your Stories: Emirates)

1 To redeem the three value-add offers, passengers who book and issue their tickets within the sale period must send an e-mail to EmiratesOffer@emirates.com with their Passenger Name Record (PNR) reference, arrival date in Dubai, passenger names, contact information including the phone number and e-mail address that will receive the unique access codes for these attractions.

2 Flight tickets must be purchased for return journeys. One-way flight tickets will not be eligible for the offer. Emirates flight tickets are at all times subject to availability and Emirates Conditions of Carriage and applicable ticket conditions as set out on the Emirates website. The landing page will have further details on redemptions and more.