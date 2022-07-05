Hilton Curio Collection arrives in Wuxi

HONG KONG, 6 July 2022: Hang Lung Properties have named Hilton as the hotel management partner for a new-build lifestyle boutique hotel integral to the second phase of development of Center 66, Wuxi in China. The hotel will join the Curio Collection by Hilton brand and open during the second half of 2024.

The Curio Collection by Hilton, located at Center 66, Wuxi, will comprise a seven-story main building and an adjacent three-story heritage building, providing 106 rooms, a lobby lounge, two restaurants, an events space, an indoor pool, and a fitness centre.

Located in the prime business district in downtown Wuxi, the Center 66 development was designed as a two-phase project. The first phase opened to the public in September 2013 and comprised a shopping mall and an office tower complex. The second phase, located south of the current complex, will be a significant part of Center 66’s integrated development. Upon completion, Center 66 will feature a luxury shopping mall and Grade-A office towers with a hotel and serviced residences.

Hilton has more than 115 Curio Collection properties under management n nearly 30 countries and territories.

About Hang Lung Properties

Hang Lung Properties Limited (SEHK stock code: 00101) is headquartered in Hong Kong. It develops and manages a portfolio of properties in Hong Kong and the nine mainland cities of Shanghai, Shenyang, Jinan, Wuxi, Tianjin, Dalian, Kunming, Wuhan and Hangzhou.