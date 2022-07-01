BANGKOK, 1 July 2022: Centara Hotels & Resorts, Thailand’s leading hotel operator, offers travellers the chance to enjoy huge savings of 40% with the latest Flash Sale from 1 to 4July 2022.

For four days only, guests have the chance to book their next holiday in a choice of 37 hotels and resorts across Thailand, Vietnam and Maldives.

The Centara Travel Unlocked Flash Sale comes at a time as Thailand relaxes entry rules for travellers arriving from overseas. Effective 1 July 2022, foreign visitors will only need to show proof of vaccination or negative RT-PCR or certified ATK test results taken within 72 hours of travel.

Travellers no longer have to apply for the Thailand Pass or buy a USD10,000 health insurance package that was previously required. However, it is recommended that visitors ensure they have adequate travel and health insurance cover to be on the safe side.

Travellers have a choice of 13 beach and urban destinations across Thailand, including Phuket, Krabi, Samui, Hua Hin, Pattaya, Trat, Koh Chang, Rayong, Chiang Mai, Mae Sot, Udon Thani, Hat Yai, and Bangkok.

Families can also discover an Explorer’s Playground-themed entertainment resort in southern Vietnam with an adventure-themed water play area complete with slides, lazy river, cliff-jumping rock and pool.

Guests can also enjoy a tropical escape to the Maldives, where they can explore the beauty of the island nation from the family-friendly Centara Grand Island Resort & Spa with experiences including Scuba diving adventures, sunset cruise, as well as whale shark or manta snorkelling excursions. For travellers seeking the ultimate island serenity, the exquisite adults-only Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa in the North Malé Atoll is The Place to Be.

The Centara Travel Unlocked Flash Sale takes place from 1st – 4th July 2022.

To book or learn more about Centara Travel Unlocked Flash Sale, please visit https://www.centarahotelsresorts.com/travel-unlocked-flash-sale