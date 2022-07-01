MH privileges extend to Firefly

KUALA LUMPUR, 1 July 2022: Malaysia Airlines is extending its MHflypass Malaysia and MHshuttle privileges to Firefly’s passengers on selected domestic routes.

The new MHflypass Malaysia offering complements Malaysia Airlines’ existing cover. It adds greater flexibility and convenience by providing a fixed-rate pass to a broader domestic destination and the option to travel via direct Firefly flights to and from Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport in Subang, Petaling Jaya.

MHshuttle and Business Shuttle are available on Malaysia Airlines and Firefly flights, only on direct flights between Kuala Lumpur and Singapore. These fares can be purchased via all Malaysia Airlines and Firefly appointed travel agents and Malaysia Airlines and Firefly ticket offices.

Meanwhile, MHshuttle will benefit customers, especially those commuting frequently between Singapore and Malaysia. They will have the option to fly between Kuala Lumpur International Airport and Changi International Airport on Malaysia Airlines or from Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport to Seletar Airport on Firefly.

Firefly recently resumed its twice-daily flights to Seletar Airport, suspended since March 2020 owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Malaysia Airlines’ chief marketing and customer experience officer Lau Yin May said: “The expansion of MHflypass to MH-Firefly codeshare flights like Firefly accommodates the surge in passengers demand… We hope that frequent travellers who wish to make up for two years of lost travel opportunities can book with confidence and secure their seats for flights even during peak season. As for MHshuttle, extending the offerings to Firefly flights on the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore route adds new departure and arrival points in response to the rapidly increasing demand.”